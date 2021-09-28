Maharashtra cane growers asked to be aware of mills’ financial status

Maharashtra Sugar Commissioner has asked farmers in the State to be aware of the financial status of the mills before supplying sugarcane to them.

In an official note to farmers, Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad has provided details on the mills capacity to pay fully and on time the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) fixed for the cane by the Centre.

False promises

Mills in Maharashtra will start crushing operations on October 15 and the Sugar Commissioner note says that during the current crushing season ending September 30, some mills have paid full FRP within the stipulated timeframe, while others have not paid the amount despite the deadline lapsing.

Gaikwad said that farmers repeatedly complain to the government and his office about not receiving FRP payment, or lower payment, or delayed payment.

The Sugar Commissioner added that some major complaints about mills include luring farmers by promising higher payments than the FRP and then refusing to fulfil the promise. Some mills refuse to crush cane, while some pay only part of the FRP at the beginning of the season and keep the dues pending. “Some objectionable ways like paying high amount than the FRP to selected farmers (to attract other farmers to provide their cane to the mill) and then deceiving others have been noticed. Various organisations come with morchas, hunger strikes, and dharnas in this regard”.

The Sugar Commissioner office has taken action against truant mills by slapping them with an RRC notice, he said.