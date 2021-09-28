Maharashtra cane growers asked to be aware of mills’ financial status

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Maharashtra Sugar Commissioner has asked farmers in the State to be aware of the financial status of the mills before supplying sugarcane to them.
In an official note to farmers, Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad has provided details on the mills capacity to pay fully and on time the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) fixed for the cane by the Centre.
Mills in Maharashtra will start crushing operations on October 15 and the Sugar Commissioner note says that during the current crushing season ending September 30, some mills have paid full FRP within the stipulated timeframe, while others have not paid the amount despite the deadline lapsing.
Gaikwad said that farmers repeatedly complain to the government and his office about not receiving FRP payment, or lower payment, or delayed payment.
The Sugar Commissioner added that some major complaints about mills include luring farmers by promising higher payments than the FRP and then refusing to fulfil the promise. Some mills refuse to crush cane, while some pay only part of the FRP at the beginning of the season and keep the dues pending. “Some objectionable ways like paying high amount than the FRP to selected farmers (to attract other farmers to provide their cane to the mill) and then deceiving others have been noticed. Various organisations come with morchas, hunger strikes, and dharnas in this regard”.
The Sugar Commissioner office has taken action against truant mills by slapping them with an RRC notice, he said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...