Agri Business

Maharashtra cane growers get ₹5,000 cr FRP this season

BL Pune Bureau December 27 | Updated on December 27, 2021

175 mills have started crushing season this year as of December 15 and crushed 232.98 lakh tonnes of sugarcane

Sugar mills in Maharashtra have paid ₹5,065.45 crore Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) to sugarcane farmers this season.

As per the Sugar Commissioner office data, 175 sugar mills have started crushing season this year as of December 15, 2021, and have crushed 232.98 lakh tonnes (lt) sugarcane.

The total gross payable FRP is ₹7,588.44 crore out of which net FRP paid is ₹5,065.45 crore.

As per the data, 66 factories have paid 100 per cent FRP and 109 factories have no FRP dues this season. Eighteen factories have paid 80-99 per cent FRP. The FRP arrears including previous all seasons is ₹610. 53 crore.

FRP had become a bone of contention before the crushing season started as farmers’ organisations demanded that mills must not delay FRP payment.

Meanwhile, uncertainty prevails over the continuation of crushing season as the number of Covid-19 cases is rising fast in the State. Thousands of sugarcane cutters migrate from Marathwada to the sugar belt for sugarcane cutting.

The sugarcane cutters continue to work in the region even as the number of Covid-19 cases in the State has trebled.

Published on December 27, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

coronavirus
Omicron
Covid-19
Maharashtra
sugarcane
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like