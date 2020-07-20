Maharashtra dairy farmers protest, demand higher prices for milk

Anicut Capital: Opening the debt dam for small enterprises
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Dairy farmers in Ahmednagar, Sangli and Kolhapur poured milk on the streets to protest against low procurement prices by cooperative and private dairies. They demanded payment of at least ₹30 per litre for milk.
In Maharashtra, the prolonged lockdown, closure of restaurants, tea stalls, confectioneries has led to a massive reduction in the consumption of milk. The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) is leading the agitation in these agriculturally developed districts. On an average 1.25 crore litres of milk is produced every day in the State.
Ajit Navale, General Secretary of AIKS (Maharashtra), told BusinessLine that protests have started in three districts and it is expected to spread to more areas. On Tuesday morning, farmers will also protest at the milk collection centres. Currently, farmers are getting ₹16-17 per litre for cow milk and ₹27 for buffalo milk from the dairies but before the lockdown cow milk was fetching ₹30 per litre and buffalo milk ₹40, he said.
He said at the beginning of the lockdown, cooperative dairies who are mandated to procure the milk by their member farmers, bought it at lower rates. But then the State government in March intervened and provided a massive subsidy to the cooperative dairies so that the excess milk could be converted into milk powder,
The lockdown has opened up economic activities in the State but the dairies are still procuring milk at a cheaper rate, and converting it into milk powder. When the prices of the milk powder will shoot up, the dairies will make a killing on the market at the expense of the farmers. The dairies are enjoying low procurement costs as well as a State government subsidy. Therefore AIKS has launched this agitation, he said.
In the final week of March, the State Government had announced a ₹200 crore subsidy for the cooperative dairies.
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Fintech start-up Cashfree provides a platform that digitises bulk payments for merchants
Along with new smartphones X50 and X50 Pro, Vivo launched a set of true wireless earbuds, the Vivo TWS Neo.
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
BSE almond futures, launched recently, will help importers hedge against price volatility
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...