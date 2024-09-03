The Government of Maharashtra has extended the application deadline for its cashew seed subsidy scheme in response to concerns from farmers regarding delays in the application process.

Originally scheduled to close on August 31, 2024, the deadline has now been extended to September 30, 2024, to ensure that all eligible farmers have the opportunity to benefit from the subsidy.

Maharashtra is a major player in cashew production, with cultivation spanning approximately 1.91 lakh hectares and yielding around 1.81 lakh metric tons annually.

The State leads the country in cashew productivity, averaging 982 kg per hectare.

Major cashew-producing districts include Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Raigad, Kolhapur, and Palghar. Notably, the Vengurla cashew from Sindhudurg has achieved geographical indication (GI) status, highlighting its significance.

To support cashew producers, the State introduced the “Providing Government Subsidy to Cashew Producers in the State” scheme, which offers subsidies for cashew seeds based on production from productive trees. However, farmers in Kolhapur and other districts encountered technical difficulties with the online application, leading to delays in their submissions.

In response to the farmers’ request for more time, Parashram Patil, Director of the Cashew Board Maharashtra, acted swiftly.

Recognising the need for timely support, the Cashew Board extended the application deadline to September 30, 2024.

This extension applies to all applications pending as of the original deadline, allowing farmers additional time to complete their submissions and fully benefit from the subsidy.

The extension has been welcomed by the farmers community, who see it as a positive step by the government to address their needs and ensure that the benefits of the scheme reach the intended recipients.