Maharashtra farmers protest onion exports ban

Samsung Tab S7 Plus: The next level Android tablet
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The decision of the Modi Government to ban the exports of onions has led to a wave of anger among the onion farmers in Maharashtra. On Tuesday, in Lasalgaon APMC market in Nashik district — the largest market for onions in the country — farmers and traders protested against the order by observing dharna in the market yard.
In the last one month, the wholesale and retail prices of the precious pink bulb have been moving northwards. The Centre, to check the price rise, swiftly moved in on Monday and banned the exports. On Monday, the retail prices had reached ₹60 per kg in upmarket areas of Mumbai.
Nitin Jain, a prominent onion trader from Lasalgaon market, said that on Tuesday there was no trading in the market due to protests by the traders and also due to incessant rains. Yesterday, the prices were about ₹3,200 per quintal. The ban will definitely affect the market and price is expected to decline by ₹500-700 A quintal.
In the Nashik APMC Market, the trading continued despite the ban with prices touching ₹2,000-2,500 per quintal. Onion trader Santosh Kalekar said that the market moved at a slow pace due to the news. Since yesterday, the prices of the bulb, depending on the quality, have dipped by ₹500-1,000.
Former Director of National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (Nafed), Changdev Holkar, told BusinesssLine that the ban is very short-sighted and will greatly impact the export trade.
The Centre should have at least given some indication about the ban. This sudden move has led to about 500 export containers getting stuck in JNPT and other ports.
Former Union Agricultural Minister and Chief of NCP, Sharad Pawar, said in a tweet that the Central government has abruptly announced a ban on onion exports. This has led to strong reactions from the onion growing belt in Maharashtra.
Chairperson of Lasalgaon APMC, Suvarna Jagtap, told BusinessLine that the Centre, rather than fully banning exports, should have placed a minimum export price on per tonne of onions. It would have led to exports to only those countries who could afford those rates. In effect, about 50 per cent onions would have remained back in the country, which could have been redistributed across all geographies.
This move could have also been achieved by liquidating the 1-1.5 lakh tonnes, which is being held as buffer stock by Nafed.
PTI adds: Meanwhile, Punjab’s agitating farmers on Tuesday warned that any Punjab MP who supports the farm Bills in parliament will not be allowed to enter the villages as they blocked roads at many places as part of their state-wide protest.
Intensifying their agitation, the farmers said they were forced to take to streets because of the apathetic attitude of the central government over their demand for the withdrawal of the Bills.
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
Understanding interest rate cycles and importance of asset allocation should help
Strong brand and quality land bank should hold it in good stead when demand recovers
Centre’s impetus to infra spends, increasing demand for high-grade ore, and company’s plans to hike capacity ...
With the pandemic hindering construction activity, cement demand was severely impacted in the first half of ...
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...