Maharashtra farmers to get subsidy over Rs 50 cr in 2020-21 for creating onion storage facilities

The onion farmers in Maharashtra would be getting over Rs 50 crore subsidy in fiscal 2020-21 for creating onion storage facilities under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana ( RKVY).

The subsidised onion storage scheme aims to further enhance the storage facilities so that the farmers are not left to the mercy of the market forces and uncertain climatic conditions.

A senior Maharashtra Government official told BusinessLine that the subsidy will be provided to over 6,500 beneficiary farmers for creating open onion storage facilities, which are called Kanda Chawl in the local parlance. Given the unique characteristics of onions, long term storage requires a well-ventilated structure, where crop gets air and sunlight but it is protected from water, the official said.

Maharashtra produces about 30 per cent of the total onion production in India. Onion is grown in Kharif (June- July), late Kharif (August- September) and Rabi (November-December). The Kharif and late Kharif onions have a very limited shelf life so, farmers bring the produce to the market immediately after harvest. While Rabi onions can be kept in good condition if stored in scientifically built storage structures.

RKVY was initiated under the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in 2007 as an umbrella scheme for ensuring holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors by allowing State Government to choose their agriculture and allied sector development activities as per their the state agriculture plan.