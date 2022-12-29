The Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) formed in August this year by the Maharashtra Cotton Ginners Association (MCGA) has resolved five out of eight disputes it had received.

The MCGA Board of Directors passed a resolution in August for the formation of the DRC. The Committee had the mandate to resolve the reported disputes between the ginners in Maharashtra and the buyers who purchase cotton bales or cotton seeds from the ginners. The DRC has been given the right to appoint Dispute Resolution Officers, a third party for drawing samples, and dispute resolution bench.

“We had in total received eight disputes and we have been successfully able to resolve five disputes with satisfied settlements by both parties. It was a considerable achievement that we made over the period of two months and we further wish to congratulate the DRC members who have resolved the issues and saved the trade in its honest manner” stated MCGA in a statement.

The MCGA has requested all the ginners in Maharashtra to contact the DRC of MCGA for any pending disputes with the buyers.

Ginners can mail their dispute documents and scrutiny fee payment details to dispute@mahcga.com, pay the settlement charges and share the payment details and the DRC will initiate the resolution process immediately on completion of the above three steps.