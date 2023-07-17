Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the State government will help farmers in case they go for re-sowing due to delayed monsoon. Shinde said that in many parts of the State, kharif sowing is completed, but farmers are worried due to the insufficient rains.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Shinde said that farmers are facing major problems due to delayed monsoon and the State government is keeping close watch on the monsoon developments.

He added that the government will not leave farmers alone in these testing times and all efforts will be taken to support re-sowing. Maharashtra farmers have completed sowing in only 47 per cent of the 142.02 lakh hectares of land available for kharif sowing (except sugarcane). The delayed monsoon is likely to affect moong (green gram) and urad (black matpe) production.

State to strengthen law against bogus seeds

Meanwhile, State Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that the government will strengthen the law against companies selling bogus seeds. Fadnavis said that companies will be held responsible for failed germination.

