Maharashtra, Israel govt discuss scope for micro-irrigation project in Marathwada region

Pune, August 12

The Maharashtra government has decided to form a joint committee with the representatives of the Israel government to plan micro-irrigation project in drought-prone Marathwada region.

State Water Resource Minister Jayant Patil tweeted that an important meeting was held with a consultant and the Consulate General of Israel through video conferencing.

Patil said that detailed discussions were held on the possibility of executing a micro-irrigation project in Marathwada.

Recently, State Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had said that the government was in discussions with various stakeholders to resolve Marathwada’s water problem. The government, led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has not scrapped the ‘ Marathwada water grid proposal by the earlier government. But is keen to re-draft the project.

Under the Marathwada water grid plan, 167 TMC water from the Konkan region, which flows into the sea, is to be lifted to the Godavari basin. From there it will be taken to Marathwada. The cost of the project is about ₹20,000 crore.

Elected representatives in Marathwada have been demanding that the government take immediate steps to start water project works in the region which has faced severe droughts in the last few years.