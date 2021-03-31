Maharashtra mills continue to sell sugar stock below MSP

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Maharashtra sugar mills continue to sell the sugar stock below the minimum selling price (MSP) of ₹3,100 per quintal. In December 2020, mills had brought huge stocks in the market to sell it below MSP as there was a delay in announcing export subsidy policy. Now, paucity of funds for clearing sugarcane payments to farmers has compelled mills to opt for the same strategy.
“This is happening simply because of the paucity of funds for clearing cane payments. The root cause of financial turmoil (in the sugar sector) lies in the government’s indecision on raising sugar MSP and keeping the same MSP irrespective of sugar grade,” said Prakash Naiknavare, MD of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar factories Limited.
One of the senior directors of Sangli-based sugar mills requesting anonymity said that many mills in the State are not in the position to pay the final instalment of FRP to farmers. “The sugar season is about to end and there is immense pressure from farmers’ organisations to pay full and final FRP to farmers. The Sugar Commissioner has already issued Revenue Recovery Certificate (RRC) to 13 mills that have failed to pay the FRP,” he said.
Industry players say that many mills are depending on export to pay FRP, but the majority of the mills are opting for selling sugar quota below MSP.
Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana led by former MP Raju Shetti has demanded that the Sugar Commissioner must take stringent action against mills and directors if the final instalment of FRP is not paid on time.
According to the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), sugarcane farmers in India are paid 100 per cent more than the A2+FL cost, whereas, in the case of other competing crops like paddy, pulses, oilseeds, jowar, cotton, maize, groundnut the mark up is in the range of only 50-65 per cent over the A2+FL cost. This except in the case of wheat, barley and gram, where the mark up is 75-100 per cent.
The industry has been demanding that the Centre must hike the MSP from ₹31 per kg to ₹ 34.50 to ensure that sugar mills are able to pay farmers on time.
The Centre admits that due to excess production of sugar than demand during the last few sugar seasons and similar projection of excess production during the current sugar season, prices of sugar remain subdued which has adversely affected the liquidity of sugar mills.
Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Raosaheb Danve told Lok Sabha early this month that to improve the liquidity position of sugar mills and to enable them to make timely payments to sugar cane farmers, the central government has taken various measures in the form of assistance schemes to sugar malls during the last three sugar seasons and the current sugar season 2020-21.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
Bharati Jagannathan’s short stories pull us into the minutiae of life of young women in the late 20th century
The emergence of a substantive number of educated and professional Muslims has contributed to the small ...
There are very many seagulls in Elsewhere. Not very surprising, as this is a seaside resort! So when I step ...
Delivering purpose and sustainability through the entire customer experience is one way
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...