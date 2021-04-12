Maharashtra onion growers demand a higher price from NAFED

Maharashtra onion growers have demanded that the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) should give a higher price to onion procured from the State farmers or else farmers will not provide the bulb crop to the agency.

“ Every year NAFED procures onion from some States for buffer stock. In the last few years, NAFED has also authorised Farmers’ Producer Companies to procure on its behalf. Last year, NAFED procured onions from Maharashtra farmers at a price of ₹8 -10 per kg. If it is going to give us the same price this year, we will not allow NAFED to procure even 1 kg onion from Maharashtra” said Bharat Dighole, President, Maharashtra State Onion Growers' Association.

Last year, NAFED procured about 1 lakh MT onion of which 75,000 MT was procured from Maharashtra. “ We are not ready to accept the NAFED’s pricing policy and demand procurement price of ₹30 per kg” Dighole added.

According to onion growers in Nashik region, the production cost has spiralled to ₹70,000- ₹80,000 per acre due to rise in the cost of labour, seeds, fertilizers, pesticides and unseasonal rains have added to their burden .

Farmers say that even as NAFED procured onion from them at ₹8-10 per kg and it sold onion at ₹40-50 per kg when the market rates were high.

“ NAFED is not here to earn profit. When onion procured at lower rates from farmers were sold at a higher price, profit was not shared with farmers. This is nothing but depriving farmers of their rights”, Dighole added.

BusinessLine contacted NAFED’s Mumbai officials for a comment but didn’t receive any response.

Onions harvested in the Rabi have a longer shelf life and could be stored for a long compared to onion in the Kharif season. The government of India maintains buffer stocks of onion for making appropriate price stabilizing market interventions. Onion from buffer stock is released in a calibrated manner through retail intervention to retail agencies/State/UTs and open market sale during lean season/period to contain prices and availability.