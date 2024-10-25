Maharashtra leads the way in millet consumption in the country with a per capita consumption of 39 kg per month, followed by Rajasthan (33 kg), Gujarat (17 kg), Karnataka (13.5 kg) and Tamil Nadu with 11.4 kg.

On the other hand, States like Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Telangana show lower consumption levels with per capita consumption figures of 4.6 kg, 3.8 kg, 3.8 kg and 3.2 kg per month, respectively.

A recent study by the Indian Institute of Millets Research (an Indian Council of Agricultural Research arm), however, found that regular consumption of millets remains low with 15 per cent of urban and 22 per cent of rural consumers incorporating millets into their daily diets.

The study, which was conducted in 10 select States, estimated that the average per capita millet consumption is 13.57 kg per month. “This average provides a benchmark for assessing individual State consumption levels and indicates that while some States have high consumption rates, others fall below this average,” the study said.

Rural-urban trends

“Millet awareness in India is widespread, with Central and Western States showing the highest levels of familiarity. About 65-70 per cent of respondents have consumed millets at some point, with similar rates observed in both urban and rural areas,” B Dayakar Rao, Chief Executive Officer of Nutrihub at IIMR, told businessline.

Quoting a recent survey, he said that overall awareness of millets is high, with about 96 of school students hearing of these grains, regular consumption remains low. Only 27.13 per cent of students reported consuming millets daily, and 25.76 per cent consumed them 2-3 times a week.

“These findings suggest that there is significant potential to increase millet consumption in India, particularly in States with currently low consumption levels,” Rao, who is also the Nodal Officer for National Millet Mission, said.

“The revival of interest in millets is not only a dietary trend but also an opportunity to support sustainable agriculture and improve the livelihoods of farmers. Millets are climate-resilient crops that require less water and fewer inputs than other cereals, making them an ideal choice for promoting sustainable farming practices,” he said.

He said a lot of variations in the choice of millets in different geographies. Interestingly, about 50 per cent of the millets grown by farmers are either used for domestic consumption or feed purposes.

These variations can be attributed to factors such as local agricultural practices, cultural food preferences, and the availability of millet-based products. The data suggests that while some States have maintained strong millet consumption traditions, others might benefit from initiatives to promote millet consumption for its nutritional and environmental benefits.