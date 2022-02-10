Maharashtra reaps the most benefits of Kisan Rail 

According to the Ministry of Railways data Kisan Rail transported 5,98,033 tonnes of agri produce last year. Of this, Maharashtra transported 76 per cent produce. Commodities transported through Kisan Rail include oranges, onion, potato, banana, mango, tomato, guava, pomegranate, custard apple, capsicum, chikoo, carrot, garlic, etc.

Potential circuits for movement of vegetables, fruits and other perishables were identified in consultation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and State governments. The local bodies, agencies and mandis were involved in the process. Rakes are provided on priority for running of Kisan Rail services on the basis of demand.

“This service has really helped farmers across the State and the move by the union government came as major relief especially when lockdowns were imposed in some parts due to rise in Covid-19 patients,” said farmer Baba Sawat.

“Kisan Rail trains are operated as part of parcel services, and the operational expenses exceed the revenue from these services. In the current year, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) had allocated ₹50 crore as subsidy for transportation of fruits and vegetables through Kisan Rail. However, Railways has already disbursed ₹98 crore as subsidy up to January 15, ” the Railways Ministry told Lok Sabha on Wednesday.