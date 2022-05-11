Maharashtra to develop Manghar as ‘Honey Village’

Situated about 4,500 ft above sea level on the Sahyadri mountain spurs the scenic Mahableshwar, famous for its strawberries, is one of the popular honeymoon destinations. Now, the Maharashtra government has decided to add sweetness to the attractive erstwhile summer capital of the Old Bombay Presidency.

The Maharashtra government will develop Manghar as ‘ Honey Village’. Traditionally almost all households in this village are engaged in beekeeping. Now, the State government is to l provide all the support to enhance honey production and encourage tourism. The village is just a few km away from Mahableshwar, and the government is confident of attracting tourists, which will boost the local economy.

State Industry Minister Subhash Desai said that this was a first-of-its-kind project of Honey Village that will encourage beekeeping and help in environment conservation. The State Khadi and Village Industries Board will execute the project and allow farmers to increase beekeeping and honey business.

Sustainable economic activity

The government is already imparting training in bee-keeping to traditional beekeepers and poor farmers in the hilly areas, providing them with financial assistance and technical guidance and also a source of supplementary income. The government’s plan to develop ‘ Honey Village’ will be extended to other parts of the State to provide self-employment, and start research, training, and development activities.

Beekeeping is a sustainable and environmentally sound activity involving the integration of forestry, social forestry, and agricultural supporting activity since it provides nutritional, economic, and ecological balance. It is a low investment and skill industry having the potential to offer direct employment to hill dwellers, tribal and unemployed youth, and farmers.