Maharashtra to see shorter sugar season due to low acreage, floods

IFA Fund invests ₹28 cr in agritech co Ecozen
The Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund (IFA Fund), managed by Sathguru Catalyzer Advisors, has invested ...
The sugar season in Maharashtra is in full swing but a majority of the sugar mills are likely to complete their operations by end of January 2020 due to lower acreage, diversion of cane for fodder and crops loss due to floods.
Usually, sugar season in Maharashtra commence after Diwali and continues till the end of March. But this sugar season (2019-20) is curtailed by about 60 days as the acreage has shrunk to about 8.22 lakh hectares while last season it was 11.62 lakh hectares.
Sugar Commissioner of Maharashtra, Shekhar Gaikwad told BusinessLine that in the next 30 days about 70 per cent of the mills will complete their operations on account of lower cane availability. There has been large scale diversion of cane for animal feed, he said.
The numbers collated as on December 15 by the office of Sugar Commissioner has shown that 68 cooperative mills and 56 private mills were active in the State. The mills crushed 81.81 lakh tonnes of sugarcane and 76.63 lakh quintals of sugar was produced with a recovery rate of 9.37 per cent.
Farm expert Raoshaheb Pujari from Kolhapur said that the State before the onset of monsoon season was facing drinking water problems and shortage of animal fodder. Framers sold their cane to fodder contractors for better rates. Farm animals also prefer cane due to its sweet taste. Once the cane is cut the farmers are free to use the land for other crops, he said.
Pujari added that in the region around Kolhapur most of the mills will close by January. However, a handful of cooperative sugar mills such as Shree Dutta located at Shirol in Kolhapur will continue its operations till March as they have over 45,000 member farmers and large area under cane cultivation. Shree Dutta gets sugarcane from Karnataka also.
The Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund (IFA Fund), managed by Sathguru Catalyzer Advisors, has invested ...
Venture debt firm Alteria Capital has provided debt financing of ₹40 crore ($5.7 million) to Stanza Living, a ...
Sheroes is a women-only community platform that allows its members to do a lot of things
Baytree’s platform matches impact investors and ventures looking to raise funds
The spot gold made a failed attempt last Friday to break out of the range between $1,450 and $1,480 an ...
None of the schemes worked wonders, nor did the plentiful rain help
Food prices see an uptick. Agri GDP is recovering, too. But if the government continues to push prices down ...
Investors with a high-risk appetite and short-term perspective can buy the stock of GIC Housing Finance at ...
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...