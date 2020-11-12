Maharashtra’s cotton crop wilts on increasing fungal attacks

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Cotton crop in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region, which is already facing pink bollworm (PBW) attack and boll rot, has now fallen prey to the fungal attack of Grey mildew.
Crop losses estimates are still being worked out but the field staff of the State Agriculture Department has estimated that about 50 per cent of the crop has been affected by pathogen attacks.
An official said the grey mildew fungal attack can be severe. In a single season, the crop can get repeatedly attacked by the fungus. Losses can be as high as 25 per cent. After the attack sets in, the leaves of the plant start to shed affecting photosynthesis.
In Maharashtra, the grey mildew is commonly referred to as ‘dahiya’ as the fungus looks like sprinkled curd on the leaves.
If the PBW infestation happens in two out of the five sections of a cotton boll, the farmer can still salvage his crop from the other three sections; but boll rot and grey mildew can fully devastate the plant, the official said.
In some districts of Vidarbha, about 10-20 per cent of the crop has been affected by PBW, while boll rot and grey mildew have affected another 15-20 per cent but the numbers may vary, the official said.
The official pointed out that since 2017 the PBW attacks have been in the public eye but for boll rot or grey mildew not enough attention has been paid.
The changing weather pattern and erratic but very heavy rainfall in September and October had increased the moisture content in the air leading to the fungal attacks.
Despite signs of decline in cotton production, there is no heavy rush from the traders to buy the available cotton as the market already has a carry forward stock of over 100 lakh bales (of 170 kg each) from the last season.
In Akot APMC of Akola, the modal price on Tuesday was ₹5,400 per quintal, while the MSP is at ₹5,515. Akot is one of the largest markets for cotton trade in Maharashtra. Senior State Government officials were not available for comments.
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Mid-caps are not just cyclical bets but worth investing for wealth creation for long term
Over the past 10 years, the fund has delivered 14.6%, outpacing Nifty Midcap 100’s 9.4%
Edelweiss and ICICI Prudential are among the best performers despite contrasting styles
Investors with a short-term perspective and high-risk appetite can buy the stock of D-Link India. Since the ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...