Mahesh Shashidhar, a coffee planter from Chikkamagalur, has been elected as the chairman of the Karnataka Planters Association (KPA) for the year 2022–23.

KPA is the apex planters’ body in Karnataka and the largest coffee producer. The State also produces other plantation commodities such as pepper, cardamom, rubber, and tea, among others.

K G Rajeev, Vice Chairman, Karnataka Planters Association

K G Rajeev has been elected as the vice chairman, KPA said in a press release. Other members of the KPA for 2022–23 include A Arvind Rao, Yeshwant R Gurjer, Sameer Gurjer, Waheed Naqvi, M C Kariappa, I B Bopanna, M Salman Baseer, and Krishanth Chowdlu, the release said.