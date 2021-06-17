Mahindra launches new rice transplanters in Telangana

Mahindra & Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector has launched a new range of rice transplanters in Telangana designed in collaboration with Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery of Japan.

A rice transplanter is a specialised machine, to transplant paddy seedlings into paddy fields, to ensure uniform transplanting which helps to increase yield, it is labour and time-saving as compared to manual transplanting.

The new technology can help farmers overcome issues related to labour shortage especially during these difficult times.

Mahindra launched the Mahindra PlantingMaster Paddy 4RO, India’s first 4-row ride-on type rice transplanter. The company had previously introduced the Mahindra MP461 walk-behind rice transplanter. Mahindra’s rice transplanters are designed by Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery of Japan and are customised to the specific needs of Indian rice farmers.

The new rice transplanters of Japanese technology offers modern features, quality and ease of operation.

At a price of ₹7.5 lakh, the Mahindra Planting Master Paddy 4RO ride -on type transplanter is the only affordable product of its kind in the country. This rice transplanter is best suited for farmers with larger holdings and rental entrepreneurs and comes with sophisticated features such as 4-wheel drive technology, power steering, smile U-turn – 180 degree turning radius, and a host of features for driver comfort and convenience.

For smaller farms Mahindra offers the Mahindra MP461 rice transplanter a walk behind model priced at ₹2.8 lakh.

Hemant Sikka, President, Mahindra Farm Equipment Sector, in a statement said, “Mechanisation of rice transplanting will allow timeliness and speed of operations, lower cost of cultivation and increased yields. With the introduction of our new portfolio of rice transplanters, with our partners Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery of Japan, we want to enable income growth for millions of Indian rice farmers, including in Telangana, where farmers are also experiencing challenges related to labour shortage due to Covid.”

Kairas Vakharia, Senior Vice-President, Farm Machinery, M&M Ltd, said: “Farmers in Telangana who have tried this new technology last season, reported a growth in crop yields of 10 per cent and more. The new rice transplanters will offer high precision, are durable and a have lower operating cost.”