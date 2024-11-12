Amid concerns over aflatoxin levels in dried distillers grains with solubles (DDGS) and an increasing demand by the feed industry for its import, the ICAR’s maize research institute has said it is possible to reduce the levels to permissible limit of 20 PPM (parts per million), using various technologies and post-harvest practices.

According to the Ludhiana-based Indian Institute of Maize Research (IIMR), which has the expertise to help the distillery industry, it is possible to reduce aflatoxin levels in DDGS if it is managed using host plant resistance and agronomic management at the source.

“Additionally, proper management during transportation and storage can significantly reduce toxin levels. Industries can also implement fractionation techniques to lower aflatoxin content while simultaneously increasing protein content,” IIMR has said in a communication to the Centre after the Department of Animal Husbandry raised the concerns over aflatoxin in DDGS, which is used as animal feed.

“What is required till the issue is handled by distilleries is a mandatory guideline prescribing blending of DDGS in cattle feed to a maximum 10 per cent so that even if DDGS with higher than 20 PPM level will not be harmful for cattle, nor to the human population when milk is consumed,” a senior agriculture scientist said.

Aflatoxin management

In an investors’ call in May, Godrej Agrovet’s managing director Balram S Yadav had said good quality DDGS is getting produced now in India.

Maize with high moisture level normally leads to development of aflatoxin in the crop if not dried adequately and such maize when used even for ethanol, there is a possibility of its by-product (DDGS) also getting affected.

IIMR has said there is a need to raise awareness among different stakeholders about DDGS and suggested a project be allowed for aflatoxin management and nutrition enhancement in the product and alleviate apprehension of the animal feed industry.

The Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC), the regulatory body for granting import permits for DDGS, set up a panel in 2019 that submitted draft guidelines for importing animal feed, including DDGS, following multiple requests for import permits.

The Department of Animal Husbandry, in 2022, released the consolidated list of animal feed that can be imported into the county and it included DDGS. However, since most of it is made from genetically modified maize in the US and Brazil, there is need for permits from GEAC.