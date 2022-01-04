MANAGE calls for entries for Agri Film Festival-2022

The National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) has called for entries from individuals and organisations for the Agri Film Festival - 2022 scheduled to be held on March 11.

The film festival is aimed at promoting and recognising films that capture field-level innovations, best agricultural practices, farmer empowerment and innovation in extension management, a MANAGE official said.

“The winners will get attractive cash prizes and participation certificates,” the official said.

The last date for submission of entries is February 10.

The Hyderabad-based institute is an autonomous body set up by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare. It provides management training, consultancy, management education, research and information services.