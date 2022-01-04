Agri Business

Agri entertainment

MANAGE calls for entries for Agri Film Festival-2022

Our Hyderabad Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on January 04, 2022

The agri film festival seeks to recognise films that capture, among other things, field-level innovation and best agricultural practices   -  iStockphoto

The agri film fest is to be held on March 11; last date for submission of entries is Feb 10

The National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) has called for entries from individuals and organisations for the Agri Film Festival - 2022 scheduled to be held on March 11.

The film festival is aimed at promoting and recognising films that capture field-level innovations, best agricultural practices, farmer empowerment and innovation in extension management, a MANAGE official said.

A ‘panchamrit’ formula to boost Indian agriculture

“The winners will get attractive cash prizes and participation certificates,” the official said.

The long history of contract farming law

The last date for submission of entries is February 10.

MANAGE focus areas

The Hyderabad-based institute is an autonomous body set up by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare. It provides management training, consultancy, management education, research and information services.

Published on January 04, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like