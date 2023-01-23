The National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) has clocked 100 per cent placement for its students of Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) - Agri-Business Management (ABM, 2021-23 batch).

Two out of the 66 students have bagged international placements with an average annual package of ₹45.50 lakh. Those who bagged placements clocked an average package of of ₹12.16 lakhs, which is 5.63 per cent more than the last year’s offer.

The highest domestic package stood at ₹20 lakh, a growth of 11 per cent over the last year’s offer.

“Continuing the legacy of 100 per cent placements, we have completed yet another placement season for the 2021-23 batch, MANAGE Director-General P Chandra Shekara said in a statement on Monday.

The MANAGE is an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

“As many as 28 recruiters took part in the placement season. They offered 13 pre-placement offers from their summer and winter internship programmes,” he said.

The list of recruiters included Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL), ITC, MTR, Adani Capital, EY India, McDonald’s, BASF, Coromandel, Bayer Cropscience and Gemini Edible Oils.