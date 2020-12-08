Agri Business

MANAGE offers ₹4-crore grant for agri start-ups

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 08, 2020 Published on December 08, 2020

The National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) has announced a financial support of ₹4 crore to about 40 agricultural start-ups.

The grant-in-aid is being given under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana - Remunerative Approaches for Agriculture and Allied Sector Rejuvenation (RKVY-RAFTAAR)’s Innovation and Agri-entrepreneurship Development.

“The aim of this programme is to promote innovation and agripreneurship by providing financial support and nurturing the incubation ecosystem,” a MANAGE spokesperson said.

The start-ups cover a wide range of areas such as agro-processing, food technology, value addition, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, digital agriculture and organic farming.

“These start-ups are addressing several challenges faced across the agricultural value chain. These start-ups have emerged as a missing link between the farmers, input dealers, wholesalers, retailers and consumers,” he said. The short-listed start-ups were trained for two months at the Centre for Innovation and Agripreneurship (CIA) at MAANGE in various aspects of running the businesses.

“Start-ups are frontrunners and innovative enthusiasts bringing in the transformation in the agriculture sector,” P Chandra Shekara, Director General of MANAGE, said.

