MANAGE offers ₹4-crore grant for agri start-ups

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
The National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) has announced a financial support of ₹4 crore to about 40 agricultural start-ups.
The grant-in-aid is being given under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana - Remunerative Approaches for Agriculture and Allied Sector Rejuvenation (RKVY-RAFTAAR)’s Innovation and Agri-entrepreneurship Development.
“The aim of this programme is to promote innovation and agripreneurship by providing financial support and nurturing the incubation ecosystem,” a MANAGE spokesperson said.
The start-ups cover a wide range of areas such as agro-processing, food technology, value addition, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, digital agriculture and organic farming.
“These start-ups are addressing several challenges faced across the agricultural value chain. These start-ups have emerged as a missing link between the farmers, input dealers, wholesalers, retailers and consumers,” he said. The short-listed start-ups were trained for two months at the Centre for Innovation and Agripreneurship (CIA) at MAANGE in various aspects of running the businesses.
“Start-ups are frontrunners and innovative enthusiasts bringing in the transformation in the agriculture sector,” P Chandra Shekara, Director General of MANAGE, said.
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Companies with a consistently high return on equity are strong earnings compounders and merit attention
Dissatisfaction with performance of existing MF holdings may be a driver
This new quant fund will filter stocks from the S&P BSE 200 using a four-step approach
They have staged a recovery in Q2. Besides, huge opportunities await them post-pandemic crisis
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
The BJP’s success in the recent GHMC polls has been scripted by its top brass, but helped in no small measure ...
Recovering from a stroke, a businessman rekindles his childhood passion for coins and stamps and builds up a ...
Memory is a trolley bag that we have to drag behind us for the rest of our lives
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...