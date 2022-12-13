True to forecasts by India Meteorological Department (IMD), a remnant from erstwhile cyclone Mandous that stepped out of Kerala has set up a low-pressure area over the South-East and adjoining East-Central Arabian Sea, off the North Kerala-Karnataka coasts, on Tuesday. It will move away gradually from the West Coast and weaken over the next two-three days.

Tuesday’s morning satellite rain map shows the low-pressure area set up by erstwhile cyclone ‘Mandous’ triggering showers beyond the South Peninsula to the North and and even parts of West-Central India

Meanwhile, towards the other side of Peninsular India, a fresh cyclonic circulation has formed over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining Strait of Malacca and Sumatra. It will propel easterly to south-easterly winds towards the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, sparking fairy widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall of these gateway islands on Thursday, the IMD said.

Fresh rain bands seen

Its track and intensity will decide the next wave of organised rainfall for the Tamil Nadu and adjoining South Coastal Andhra Pradesh from this weekend. The IMD’s numerical model predictions take the circulation and its accompanying bands of easterlies more or less towards Sri Lanka. Rain bands may hit adjoining South and North Tamil Nadu coasts from Monday next.

Related Stories Bangladesh seeks 5,00,000 tonnes of parboiled rice from India on G2G basis Dhaka has approached three more nations but Indian cereal most competitive READ NOW

Some of them will propagate to South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and even to parts to its North, according to the IMD’s numerical model predictions. The US National Centres for Environmental Prediction concurs, and has predicted scattered light showers for the interior parts of Tamil Nadu and South Interior Karnataka alongside, and slightly heavier along coastal Kerala.

Fishermen warnings

The IMD has said the existing ‘low’ off the North Kerala-Karnataka coasts will bring isolated to scattered light to moderate rain over Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema for next two days. It would be fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate with isolated heavy falls over Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep till Wednesday.

Fishermen may avoid the South-East and adjoining East-Central Arabian Sea and along and off the Kerala-Karnataka coasts and Lakshadweep area on Tuesday. Squally weather with winds speeding to 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph may prevail over these sea areas on Wednesday and over East-Central and adjoining South-East Arabian Sea on Thursday and Central and adjoining South Arabian Sea on Friday.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit