India commences export of 16 varieties of mangoes to Bahrain

Exports of 16 varieties of mangoes from Eastern region including three GI certified Khirsapati and Lakshmanbhog from West Bengal, and Zardalu (Bihar) to Bahrain began on Tuesday, a statement from APEDA said.

The fruits have been sourced from farmers in Bengal and Bihar by APEDA registered exporter DM Enterprises, Kolkata and imported by Al Jazeera Group, Bahrain, the statement said.

APEDA has been initiating measures to boost mango exports from the non-traditional regions and states. APEDA conducts virtual buyer seller meet and festival to promote mango exports. APEDA recently organised mango festival in Berlin, the statement said.

Recently in a bid to increase mangoes exports to South Korea, APEDA in collaboration with Indian embassy, Seoul and Indian Chamber of Commerce in Korea, organised a Virtual Buyer Seller Meet. About 2.5 tonnes of GI certified Banganapalli and other variety Survarnarekha mangoes sourced from farmers in Krishna & Chittor districts of Andhra Pradesh were exported recently by IFFCO Kisan SEZ (IKSEZ).

There is possibility of more exports of mangoes to South Korea this season. IFFCO Kisan SEZ has an agreement with Meejaim, South Korea for supplying 66 MTs of mango this season, APEDA said.