MangoPoint gets licence to export to Europe, other countries

Chennai-headquartered MangoPoint, a company focused on preserving and promoting high-quality mangoes and mango-based products, announced on Monday that it has acquired rights to export mangoes to Europe.

The company also added that it has completed its first consignment in the 2022 season to Germany successfully.

MangoPoint provides a sustainable integrated value chain for mangoes with single-origin, carbide-free, chemical-free, high-quality fresh mangoes and processed mango products through sustainable farming, processing and packaging.

Necessary certification

MangoPoint claims that it is the first company in Tamil Nadu to acquire certifications to export fresh mangoes to Europe and other countries.

The company said that the certifications were approved by the Department of Horticulture, which inspected the farms for good agricultural practices in the orchard, and the National Plant Protection Organisation (NPPO) and Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), which inspected the MangoPoint integrated pack-house facility to approve the preparing, assembling and packing procedures.

“NPPO and APEDA require pack-houses to follow stringent guidelines to meet standard procedures of quality check for export trade of goods to the international market,” it added.

The company said, MangoPoint’s integrated pack-house consists of hot water treatment to sterilise the fruit flies inside the mangoes, mandatory for export to Europe. MangoPoint also sends mangoes to Bengaluru, where the mangoes are sent for the irradiation process, mandatory for export to the US.

“People from Europe and the US will now get to taste the extremely delicious mangoes from India, especially from Tamil Nadu,” Prasanna Venkatarathnam, Founder-Director and Finance Head, and Manjula Gandhi Rooban, Founder-Managing Director of MangoPoint, said in the statement.

The first consignment of mangoes to Europe has reached Frankfurt this week and the first consignment to the US has hit the stores in the San Francisco Bay area, the release added.