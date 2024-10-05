Mangroves, often overlooked and undervalued, play a crucial role as guardians of coastal biodiversity worldwide. These unique ecosystems, characterised by salt-tolerant trees and shrubs, provide habitats for many flora and fauna, offer invaluable services to local communities and contribute significantly to global conservation efforts.

The biodiversity harboured within mangrove forests is of paramount importance. These ecosystems serve as nurseries and habitats for a diverse array of marine and terrestrial species. In coastal areas, mangroves act as buffers against storm surges and coastal erosion, protecting inland communities and infrastructure.

With mangroves covering 4,975 square km of India’s coastline, the country accounts for three per cent of global mangrove coverage and eight percent of Asia’s mangrove forest area.

Significance of eastern coastline

The Bay of Bengal coastline is home to India’s largest mangrove forest with 60 per cent of its mangrove cover concentrated there because of the Sundarbans. The Arabian Sea coast accounts for 27 per cent of mangrove area while the Andaman and Nicobar Islands account for 13 per cent.

Mangroves provide livelihood opportunities for coastal populations, particularly through fishing and ecotourism. Mangrove forests act as natural fish nurseries, ensuring sustainable fish stocks that support the livelihoods of thousands of fishing families.

According to UNEP estimates, mangroves contribute $33-57,000 per hectare to the national economies of developing countries every year.

Beyond economic benefits, mangroves offer cultural and recreational value, fostering a connection to nature that is integral to the identity of coastal communities.

Expansion in Gujarat

On a global scale, mangroves play a pivotal role in conservation efforts. They store significant amounts of carbon, helping mitigate climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This carbon sequestration capability positions mangroves as critical allies in the fight against global warming.

Notably, the state of Gujarat hosts the second-largest mangrove cover in the country, expanding its cover from 397 square kilometers in 1991 to 1,175 square kilometers by 2021. The significant expansion emphasises Gujarat’s dedicated commitment to protecting and revitalising the essential coastal ecosystem.

With its expansive 1,650 km coastline along the Arabian Sea, accounting for over 21% of India’s total coastline, Gujarat provides an ideal habitat for diverse ecosystems, including mangroves, corals, and seagrasses like green algae.

Globally, mangroves stand as beacons of conservation, embodying the interconnectedness of ecological health and human well-being. As we navigate an era of environmental challenges, recognising and protecting mangroves is not just an option but a necessity for a sustainable future.

Mangroves are the guardians of our coasts, the providers of livelihoods, and the stewards of biodiversity. Their conservation warrants our attention and action, ensuring that these invaluable ecosystems thrive for generations to come.

The author is Vice President – CSR, UPL Ltd