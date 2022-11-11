Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall has been forecast today at isolated places over the North Coastal Tamil Nadu (including Chennai), Puducherry and Karaikal, while it will be heavy to very heavy at isolated places over North Interior and South Tamil Nadu, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema; and heavy at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning may break out today at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe. Squally Weather with winds speeding to 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph may prevail over the South-West and adjoining West-Central Bay of Bengal; along and off the South Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and Sri Lanka coasts, the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area.

Fishermen warned

Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas during the same period. Meanwhile, the Chennai weather bloggers said the State capital and neighbourhood in North Coastal Tamil Nadu are bracing for some heavy rain as rain bands converged off the coast on Friday morning. The North-East monsoon is ramping itself backed by the previous day’s ‘low’ intensified to being ‘well-marked. The bloggers reported sighting massive convective spells to the North-East of Chennai, threatening to strike the city from the morning itself. Moderate to heavy rain have already been reported overnight over most parts of the city and neighbourhood, they added.

Heavy cloud cover

Data on the rainfall amounts is awaited from the Chennai Met Centre as well as IMD’s national centre. Satellite maps showed the ‘well-marked’ low on had has set up massive clouding over an area stretching from Coastal Andhra Pradesh to Coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining interior while the ghats region was clear, though vulnerable. In the morning, the heaviest clouds had converged over Chennai-Tiruvallur-Sriperumbudur; Vandavasi-Acharapakkam-Madurantakam; Puducherry-Cuddalore-Chidambaram; Thiruthuraipoondi-Vedaranyam-Adiramapattinam; Salem-Namakkal-Manapparai-Dindigul-Madurai. They had extended to Coastal Andhra Pradesh, including Sulurpet, Nellore and Atmakur.

Karnataka, Kerala next

The heavier clouds were seen toying with Hosur, Bengaluru and Mysore in Karnataka even as they paused before propelling themselves into Tiruppur, Kangeyam, Palladam, Coimbatore, Dharapuram, Udumalpettai and into the ghats across Palani, Kodaikanal, Theni and Kambam. Lighter clouds have already drifted across the ghats into the midlands of adjoining Kerala. The IMD said the well-marked ‘low’ over the South-West Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of North-East Sri-Lanka and, as already forecasted, will get a move towards the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts by Saturday morning. After the landfall, it would move across interior Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and Kerala through Saturday and Sunday.

More rain is to come

It has predicted widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Rayalaseema and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next three days until Sunday and isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe until Monday. Squally weather with winds speeding to 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph may prevail over South-West and adjoining West-Central Bay; along and off the South Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and Sri Lanka coasts; the Gulf of Mannar and the Comorin area until Saturday; and over the Lakshadweep area, Maldives-Comorin area, the South-East Arabian Sea; and along and off Kerala and adjoining South Tamil Nadu coasts from Sunday to Tuesday. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas during the same period.

Weather bloggers’ take

