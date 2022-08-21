Marine Products Exports Development Authority gets new chairman

Dodda Venkata Swamy, IAS, has joined as the new Chairman of the Marine Products Exports Development Authority (MPEDA). Earlier, he was serving as the Development Commissioner in the Cochin Special Economic Zone.
A graduate in Economics, Swamy has a PG degree in Political Science. He also has a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the Harvard University’s John F Kennedy School of Government.
He was also the State Mission Director for the National Rural Livelihood Missions in Karnataka and Odisha.
Published on
August 21, 2022
