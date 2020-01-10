Marine scientists propose trawl ban within 12 nautical miles

Marine scientists have called for a complete ban on trawling in the territorial waters within 12 nautical miles. These areas should be demarcated as exclusive zone for small-scale fishermen, they said. This was on top priority of the recommendations of the third international marine symposium on marine ecosystems (MECOS 3) held at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) which concluded on Friday.

The symposium also demanded that the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 be reformed in a way making it effective in conservation of marine species of the country. Authoritative science, knowledge and planning are required to assess the performance of the Act, it said.

A panel of experts have to look into the Act to bring in adequate changes in various Schedules and Categories of the Act. Since extinction risks are different between marine species within a group, proper assessment is required on the impact of the Act on marine ecosystems.

Considering the importance of community-based management of traditional fishers, the meet suggested that community participation should strictly be ensured while implementing the co-management in marine fisheries.

Commercial fishing

At a time when conditions for commercial fishing undergoes drastic changes owing to climate crisis, marine pollution, coastal development and over exploitation, more sustainable fish capture technologies have to be developed. Automation and digitisation should be incorporated in capture fisheries technologies, according the recommendations of the symposium.

The symposium was organised by the Marine Biological Association of India.