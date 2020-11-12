Matsyafed to expand its online fish sales across Kerala

Ensuring supply of fresh fish, the Kerala State Cooperative Federation for Fisheries Development (Matsyafed) is set to expand its online fish sales across the State.

The service was initially launched in Thiruvananthapuram last week by marketing fish under the brand name “Matsyafed Freshmeeen” with the objective of reaching the best quality fish to customers.

The venture is meant to ensure quality fish supply as well as sustainable income for the fishing community, according to officials.

Favourite fishes such as sardines, mackerel, tuna, anchovy, and king fish will be made available to customers through SMS, website or through app. Orders can be placed through www.matsyafedfreshmeen.com. The application for “Matsyafed Freshmeen” can be downloaded from Google Play.

Matsyafed already has a chain of 67 fresh fish outlets across the State and six mobile units under the brand name “Anthipacha”.

The idea is to ensure supply of high-qualityfish in hygiene conditions. The company has also engaged in the sale of value-added products such as fish pickles, cutlets, curry and these products will be available through online service.