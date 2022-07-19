MCF shuts down phosphatic plant

Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers (MCF) Ltd, a subsidiary of Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd, has announced the shutdown of phosphatic fertilizer plant.

The company informed the stock exchanges that it has shut down the DAP / NP 20:20:00:13 phosphatic fertilizer plant due to non-availability of raw material. Phosphatic fertilizer plant uses phosphoric acid as the raw material.

In its disclosure to the BSE, the company said: “We shall inform you once we resume operations of the plant.”

The company’s plant in Mangaluru has the annual capacity to manufacture 2,17,800 tonnes of ammonia, 3,79,500 tonnes of urea, 2,80,000 tonnes of phosphatic fertilizers (DAP & NP 20:20:00:13), 24,750 tonnes of ammonium bi-carbonate (ABC), 33,000 tonnes of sulphuric acid (SAP), 21,450 tonnes of sulphonated naphthalene formaldehyde (SNF), and 22,000 tonnes of speciality fertilizers.