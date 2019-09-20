Fertilizer Association of India to educate farmers and, fertiliser dealers on recycling packing materials

KTM set to kick off new chapter in India with 790 Duke
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
The Fertilizer Association of India (FAI) is planning to educate farmers and dealers on the need to recycle multi-use plastic that are used in packing fertiliser, according to a top executive of a fertiliser company.
Informing presspersons about the plans of Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers (MCF) Ltd on plastic waste management in Mangaluru on Friday, Prabhakar Rao, Director of MCF, said that a bag used for packing fertiliser is made up of HDPE (high-density polyethylene), LDPE (low-density polyethylene) and polypropylene.
The FAI had asked Gem Enviro Management Pvt Ltd to make a study of these bags. Following this, the Gem Enviro had approached the farmers and dealers in seven districts for a study on the usage and life-cycle of these bags.
Stating that the packing material is not a single-use plastic, he said the farmer makes multiple use of this material. Recyclers make use of this plastic after they get it from farmers, he said.
Gem Enviro has submitted its study report to FAI which will submit it to the Central Pollution Control Board and the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, he said.
FAI has plans to educate fertiliser dealers and farmers on the need to hand over such bags to the recyclers after making full use of them, Rao said.
MCF has prepared a three-phase action plan, he said. In the first phase, the company is conducting awareness programmes on plastic waste management in educational institutions up to October 1.
In the second phase, a shram-daan will be conducted in Mangaluru on October 2 for collecting plastic waste. Employees of the company and students will take part in this event.
In the third phase, the company will coordinate with the local recyclers for recycling the plastic waste. Local bodies and organisations such as Karnataka Pollution Control Board and the Central Institute for Plastic Engineering and Technology will be part of this phase ranging from October 3 to 22.
Apart from this, the company’s marketing network will educate dealers and farmers on the need to recycle the multi-use packing materials. Plastic waste management will be a continuous campaign for the company, he added.
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
The German luxury brand is leveraging new tools to attract buyers
Zeal scooter brings in new customers; more products in company’s pipeline
Urban mobility is set to witness a tectonic shift with EVs, and a revamped, refocussed infrastructure. Here ...
Debt funds may not be as risky as equity funds, but they come with the possibility of capital erosion
I am a super senior citizen and a Central government pensioner. During FY2018-19, I sold equity shares that ...
RATE helps calculate the return on investments and cost of loans
SEBI’s new norms, slowdown push 5-year return of almost 50% of funds into red zone
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports