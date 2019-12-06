Agri Business

Medium quality turmeric sold out

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on December 06, 2019 Published on December 06, 2019

 

All the medium quality turmeric was purchased by traders. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard,finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,669-6,659 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,210-6,319. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,314-6,456 bags and root variety at ₹4,856-5,899. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,700-6,869 and root variety at ₹5,199-6,239. comm

 

Published on December 06, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Daily Onion Price Index– December 6, 2019