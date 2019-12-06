Medium quality turmeric sold out

All the medium quality turmeric was purchased by traders. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard,finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,669-6,659 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,210-6,319. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,314-6,456 bags and root variety at ₹4,856-5,899. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,700-6,869 and root variety at ₹5,199-6,239. comm