The National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM) is organising a national meet on mainstreaming agricultural higher education by private universities in Hyderabad on Thursday.

“This symposium would help to build on the previous initiatives and experiences and to discuss and deliberate various issues relating quality education, governance, and mainstreaming,” a NAARM spokesperson has said.

Key stakeholders in agriculture education, such as Vice-Chancellors of State universities, would share their experience in education management among all the stakeholders.

Related Stories Agriculture education needs to be repurposed Multi-disciplinary orientation, socially responsible research and location-specific innovation are key to enhancing rural livelihoods READ NOW

“It will help in laying strong foundation for various policy initiatives and help build quality education programmes in private agricultural universities,” the executive said.

The symposium would also discuss various other challenges for private agricultural universities.

“The need for a common platform for information and data sharing, the accreditation of private universities, and the establishment of State-level regulatory authorities for monitoring would also be discussed during the day,” the executive said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit