Met withdraws depression watch, sees next low

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday appears to have withdrawn the outlook for a monsoon depression in the Bay of Bengal with the previous day’s well-marked low-pressure area failing to find the desired traction, in part because a brewing successor is giving it a hot chase and allowing the leisure to drop anchor and gain strength over the waters.

But a monsoon depression can organise itself over land, but here again, it needs to rally the monsoon flows from the Bay in required strength around itself. This may not be easy to come by since the Bay has to take care also of the next low, the sixth in the series, which IMD expects would materialise over the next three days (Sunday).

Monsoon features kicking along

But the other monsoon features appear to be buzzing along nicely, especially the parent monsoon trough along the plains of North-West India that provides the elevated path for low-pressure areas to roll in from the Bay and drag the monsoon current and the rains in. The trough is active and supported by the shear zone of monsoon turbulence across Central India.

The IMD located the well-marked low over Interior Odisha and adjoining Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. It is expected to move nearly westwards across Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh during next 3-4 days.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Telangana on Friday; and over Gujarat and Rajasthan till Sunday. Isolated extremely heavy falls are forecast over West Madhya Pradesh on Friday; over East Rajasthan on Saturday: and over Gujarat state on Saturday and Sunday.

More rain, fresh low seen

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over North-West India, including the hills, may reduce in intensity and distribution from Friday. An extended outlook for August 25-27 said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thundershowers likely over Maharashtra-Goa and Karnataka coasts, Gujarat State, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

It would be scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thundershowers over North-East and adjoining East India during this period. The IMD also gave hints about a sixth low-pressure area likely forming in the Bay early next week, triggering isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan and Gujarat State.