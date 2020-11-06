Milma demands Bharat Ratna for Verghese Kurien

Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation, one of India’s biggest dairy co-operatives and popularly known as Milma, has demanded that Verghese Kurien, father of India’s White Revolution, be posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna.

Milma has also planned year-long programme across the state to celebrate the birth centenary of Kurien, starting from his birthday November 26 observed as the National Milk Day. Considering his pioneering services in nurturing dairy farming in the country as a sustainable economic activity up from the grassroots and imparting a big thrust to Operation Flood, Kurien deserves to be conferred with the country's highest civilian honour, said PA Balan, Chairman, Milma.

A meeting of the chairpersons of the Milma regional unions resolved to take up the demand with the appropriate authorities. Over one lakh dairy farmer-members of the more than 3,600 milk co-operative societies across Kerala will write to the Prime Minister in this regard.

The celebrations will be flagged off at Kozhikode, the birthplace of Kurien (1921-2012) on November 26. A life-size statue will be installed at the Milma headquarters here and busts at the union headquarters and portraits unveiled and lamps lighted at all milk co-operative societies on November 26.

Milma will also institute ‘Dr Verghese Kurien memorial awards’ to be given to outstanding students of dairy science colleges affiliated to the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University by depositing ₹5 lakhs, the Chairman said.