The programming committee of the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation known by its brand name Milma has decided to recommend an appropriate increase in milk prices, considering the steep rise in input costs. The price hike will be formalised on getting a report from a committee of experts constituted to look into the issue, an official spokesman said here.

Among those who attended the meeting of the programming committee held at the Milma headquarters here on Tuesday are KS Mani, Chairman, Milma; MT Jayan, Chairman, Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union; N Bhasurangan, Convener, Administrative Committee, Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union; and managing directors of Milma and the regional unions.

Sets up committee

Earlier in September, Milma had constituted a committee comprising experts from the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and the Kerala Agriculture University to look into the issue and submit a detailed report. It was asked to submit its report by November 15. The programming committee has recommended to hold an emergency Director Board meeting of Milma soon after getting the report and take an appropriate decision.

The programming committee is of the view that an appropriate increase in price is inevitable to support the dairy farmers who have sustained the sector by ensuring a remunerative price to match their efforts, Milma Chairman Mani said. He urged customers, who have all along supported Milma as an institution of the dairy farmers, to cooperate with the price rise as and when announced.

Sources said member unions have urged the apex Milma to increase prices by at least ₹6 per litre. Currently, a litre of toned milk costs ₹46, homogenised standardised milk ₹52, double toned milk ₹44 and homogenised toned milk ₹50.