MIMI Fish app to be launched in five more Kerala districts from February

Enthused by the growing popularity of MIMI app service, which home-delivers fish cleaned for curries in hygienic manner, Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC) is extending this facility in the districts of Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad from the first week of February.

The move comes five months after KSCADC launched the facility providing consumers access to the details of the product, including the date, time and place of the fish capture.

MIMI Fish app and MIMI Fish Stores have been working in the districts of Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha from September last year.

Hygienic standards

MIMI Fish, part of the Kerala government’s Parivarthanam project, has been jointly floated by KSCADC and ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology. It accords priority to the health of its customers by adhering to the hygienic standards and protocols set by the European Union and other advanced countries for processing, preserving and storing the products.

The innovative retail venture sells fish in half-kg packets that are delectable and free from adulterating materials.

The fish, captured by traditional fishermen or collected from trustworthy farms, is chilled immediately after capture. This is done through CIFT’s technology that matches the European export standards.

The Parivarthanam project also aims to promote green energy and technologies while helping sustain traditional fishery activities. The endeavour, includes rooftop solar power, besides electrification of engines and conversions to CNG mode.