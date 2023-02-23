The farmer who went missing on February 17 during a visit to Israel as part of an official delegation from Kerala continues to give the slip to both Israeli and Kerala police. Agency reports said Israeli authorities have registered a case against 48-year-old Biju Kurian, who was in Israel for a Kerala government-sponsored trip to study modern agricultural techniques, including hydroponics and precision farming.

Kurian’s whereabouts are unknown despite efforts by Israel’s law enforcement agencies to trace him. “We have registered a police case against him. He will be deported once we nab him,” agencies quoted an Israeli official as saying. B Ashok, Principal Secretary, Agriculture, Kerala, had led the 27-member team that had departed Kerala on February 11.

After notifying the Indian embassy and Israeli police about the missing member, the team returned to Kerala. Kurian’s family in Kannur district, too, appear to be in the dark about the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

Visa cancellation

The Kerala government has initiated steps to have Kurian’s visa cancelled, according to P Prasad, Agriculture Minister. The visa had been arranged through State government channels. Prasad replied in the negative when asked if the episode could affect similar overseas visits by farmers in the future. The Israel visit was the first of a series of overseas trips planned by the State Agriculture Department.

Stating that the State government has initiated steps to trace the missing farmer, the minister added that there was no question of scrapping the farmer tour programme on the basis of an individual act, he said. Overall, the tour to Israel was helpful to the farmers and the State government plans a three-pronged strategy to harvest the learnings from the trip for the farm sector in Kerala, he said.