Mixed trend in spot rubber

Spot rubber finished weak following the declines in global markets on Thursday. RSS 4 slid to ₹149.50 (₹150.00) per kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The trend continued to remain mixed.

The July futures improved to ₹150.00 (₹149.31) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX).

RSS 3 (spot) fell sharply to ₹122.52 (126.48) per kg at Bangkok. The July futures firmed up ₹145.49 (₹145.09) a kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS-4: ₹149.50 (₹150.00); RSS-5: ₹147.00 (₹148.00); ISNR 20: ₹125.00 (₹125.00) and Latex (60% drc): ₹98.00 (₹98.00)