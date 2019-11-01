Mixed trend in spot rubber

Spot rubber was in a mixed mood on Friday RSS 4 finished flat at ₹125 per kg according to traders while it improved to ₹125 (124.50) per kg according to the Rubber Board. The grade firmed up to ₹121 (120.50) per kg as quoted by the Dealers. Meanwhile, RSS 5 and ISNR 20 improved further on enquiries from the general rubber goods sector but latex closed unchanged amidst scattered transactions. In futures,November contracts weakened to ₹124.89 (126.00) and December to ₹125.66 (127.16) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) inched up to ₹104.67 (104.60) per kg at Bangkok.November futures declined to ₹99.48 (101.86), December to ₹102.91 (104.42) and January to ₹105.92 (107.04) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4: 125(125); RSS-5: 123 (122.50); ISNR 20: 114.50 (113.50) and Latex (60% drc): 95 (95).