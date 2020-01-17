Mixed trend in spot rubber

Spot rubber continued to see a mixed trend. RSS 4 closed unchanged at ₹137.50 per kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. In the futures segment, February contracts declined to ₹141.77 (142.62), March to ₹144.69 (145.48) and April to ₹148.15 (148.84) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange. RSS 3 (spot) dropped to ₹117.51 (117.76) per kg at Bangkok. January futures weakened to ₹112.84 (112.88 February to ₹114.27 (115.46) and March to ₹125.38 (125.58) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4: 137.50 (137.50); RSS-5: 133.50 (133); ISNR 20: 119 (118) and Latex (60% drc): 86 (85.50). Our Correspondent