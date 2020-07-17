Agri Business

Mixed trend in spot rubber

Our Correspondent Aravindan | Updated on July 17, 2020 Published on July 17, 2020

Spot rubber continued to remain neutral on Friday. There were no genuine buyers or sellers in the local trading houses to set a definite trend in the market. The absence of fresh enquiries from the tyre sector also kept sentiments under pressure during the day. RSS4 closed unchanged at ₹129 per kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade finished flat at ₹125 per kg, according to dealers.

RSS4 improved at its August futures to ₹133.31 (₹131.12) and September to ₹133.57 (₹132.30) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The August contracts were up by 1.67 per cent with a volume of 64 lots and total trade value of ₹84.94 Lakhs.

RSS 3 (spot) weakened to ₹114.39 (114.94) per kg at Bangkok. Its July futures firmed up to ₹105.43 (104.41) and August to ₹105.57 (104.41) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). SMR 20 improved to ₹89.13 (88.81) and Latex 60 per cent to ₹84.02 (83.78) per kg at Kualalumpur.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS4:129.00 (129.00); RSS5: 126.00 (126.00); ISNR20: 109.00 (109.00) and Latex (60 per cent drc): 81.50 (81.50).

