Mixed trend in spot rubber

Spot rubber continued to remain neutral on Friday. There were no genuine buyers or sellers in the local trading houses to set a definite trend in the market. The absence of fresh enquiries from the tyre sector also kept sentiments under pressure during the day. RSS4 closed unchanged at ₹129 per kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade finished flat at ₹125 per kg, according to dealers.

RSS4 improved at its August futures to ₹133.31 (₹131.12) and September to ₹133.57 (₹132.30) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The August contracts were up by 1.67 per cent with a volume of 64 lots and total trade value of ₹84.94 Lakhs.

RSS 3 (spot) weakened to ₹114.39 (114.94) per kg at Bangkok. Its July futures firmed up to ₹105.43 (104.41) and August to ₹105.57 (104.41) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). SMR 20 improved to ₹89.13 (88.81) and Latex 60 per cent to ₹84.02 (83.78) per kg at Kualalumpur.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS4:129.00 (129.00); RSS5: 126.00 (126.00); ISNR20: 109.00 (109.00) and Latex (60 per cent drc): 81.50 (81.50).