Mixed trend in sugar prices

Dyson Corale: Straight as a pin and ready to go
Another innovative hair-care product for those who have the cash to spare
Sugar prices at Vashi rule mix and remain steady mill level on Wednesday on routine activities. As supply from mills remained enough on back of higher quota of 22 lakh tonnes for the month, bulk buyers and retailers stay away from big inventory buying. S- grade sugar decline by ₹10 and M-grade rule steady at Vashi market.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, buying capacity has reduced which affected overall business volumes in essential commodities. Even stockiest – traders are staying away except need-based buying. Morale was weak but hope of the government’s announcement in favour of sugar industry from October kept undertone positive, said sources.
Arrivals at Vashi were about 48-50 and truck loads (Each of 10 tonnes) and local dispatches were at 46-48 truck loads. Inventories at Vashi were about 90-95 truck loads. Freight rates were steady ₹85100 per bag. On Tuesday evening about 16-18 mills offered tenders and sold about 44,000–45,000 bags at ₹3,150-3,220 (₹3,150-₹3,220) for S-grade and ₹3,240-3,320 (₹3,2403,320) for M-grade.
On Bombay Sugar Merchants Association’s spot rates (Rs/Quintal): S-grade ₹3,292–3,352 (₹3,300- 3,362) and M-grade ₹3,400–3,512 (₹3,400-3,512).
Naka delivery rates (Rs/Quintal): S-grade ₹3,250-3,320 (₹3,250–3,320) and M-grade ₹3,370–3,420 (₹3,370–3,420).
Another innovative hair-care product for those who have the cash to spare
Google on Tuesday launched the latest version of its operating system, the Android 11. The new update has a ...
For the last few months we have had clear skies and clean air in most of our cities. We need tomake it last
Putting up utility-scale solar power plants and supplying power from them to farmers could be a win-win for ...
You can meet cash needs through various loans against the asset
The firm reported strong revenue growth and its future prospects seem sound
The stock of Tata Elxsi Limited, at its high point yesterday, marked ₹1,226.6 – its highest price in almost ...
₹1112 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100107011301145 Buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹1,100 since the stock ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...