Mixed trend in sugar

Sugar prices for fine-bold variety continue to gain and fair-poor quality remained steady on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, 21-22 mills sold 54,000-55,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,200 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,200-3,400 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates : S-grade ₹3,230-3,342 and M-grade ₹3,332-3,582. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,180-3,280and M-grade ₹3,355-3,495. Our Correspondent