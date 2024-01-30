Karnataka-based MK Agrotech, an edible oil and food company and M11 Industries have announced the launch of oil palm plantation programme in Odisha. The companies, in a statement, said they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Odisha under the National Mission on Edible Oils–Oil Palm (NMEO-OP).

The oil palm plantation programme has been launched in Nuapada and Bolangir districts, with 31 farmers already on board. By 2029-30, the plan is to commence a palm oil mill in the State, with fresh fruit bunch processing capacity of 10 tonnes per hour initially. This will be followed by dedicated training, technical support and capacity building along with assistance in establishment of nurseries and supply of quality planting materials to farmers, the statement said.

Mannan Khan, Director, MK Agrotech said, “At MK Agrotech, we share the vision of ‘Make in India’ and self-sufficiency in edible oil production. Partnering with the government in the implementation of NMEO-OP in Odisha is a long-term commitment to work towards an inclusive Indian economy that maximises the benefits for the farmers as well as all the other stakeholders”

Nasim Ali, Adviser to MK Agrotech, said “The plan is to adopt a cluster approach and develop a few model farming plots with the farmers in Bolangir and Nuapada districts. There are primarily two requirements for oil palm plantation — at least half a hectare of land and assured water availability throughout the year for irrigating the crop. It’s less labour-intensive crop and can easily provide an assured net annual income of ₹1.5 lakh per hectare per year or more to farmers, once the plantation is matured. The need of the hour is greater awareness and we are working on campaigns, especially at the village level, with the support of various government authorities at the local level.”