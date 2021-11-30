M&M plans to expand farming-as-a-service offering across 1,600 dealerships

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The Mahindra and Mahindra is investing in farming-as-a-service (FaaS) early on to be a step ahead of its competitors, anticipating the technological transformations that the sector will undergo in the near horizon.
Ramesh Ramachandran, Senior Vice President, Farming as a Service & Head of Farm Sector Strategy at M&M told BusinessLine, that the ambition is to expand the offering to all of 1,600 Mahinda dealerships across the country, as well as impact 20 per cent of India’s farmers, that is 20 million farmers in the coming years.
Krish-e is a business vertical in Mahindra’s farm segment that aims to provide technologically driven services to increase the income per acre for the farmer, according to Ramachandran. Launched almost two years ago, so far Mahindra offers FaaS services through Krish-e centres at Mahindra and Swaraj dealerships at around 100 centres.
FaaS is the new innovation in India’s farming business horizon. It aims to offer innovative and professional-grade solutions for farming and allied services. Under the Krish-e banner, Mahindra offers everything from agronomy advisory, access to farm equipment rentals to new age precision farming solutions.
Explaining the strategic intent behind Krish-e, Ramachandran said, “We see Krish-e from a purely business lens. For us, this is a strategic moat around our core business which is in tractors as well as now in the farm equipment space. By adding these value-added services through Krish-e, we intend to make the farmer more prosperous, and that in a way is contiguous to our core business – either through the rental of farm equipment, purchase of our tractors.”
Ramachandran also said that as of now Mahindra is also nurturing the green shoots of potentially profitable revenue streams which can arise from the FaaS business itself, with examples of viable revenue streams being around IoT offerings for rental entrepreneurs to keep in track of their farm equipment, or precision farming, especially in the sugar cane.
For now, Krish-e intends to be a differentiating layer for Mahindra against its competitors, as well as being an endeavour that is innovating for the trends and changes in Mahindra’s horizon. Ramachandran said, “As leaders, we spend time thinking how to retain market leadership in an ever-evolving market. By looking at trends in other countries, visiting our markets, trying to ascertain what trends are relevant here. Krish-e falls into activities very much on the horizon.” Yet, Mahindra anticipates it to be a much-needed endeavour in a crowded competitive field with over 18 players.
So far the evidence that Mahindra has seen for Krish-e’s promise is a ₹5,000-15,000 increase in income per acre for farmers that have implemented Krish-e aided farming practices. In the past two years, Mahindra has also set up over 1,000 taknik (technique) plots over the country to demonstrate the visible returns from employing Krish-e-services.
“The evidence is in the extremely valuable relationship that we have cultivated on the ground. Returns from these services ensure that the farmer has an extremely valuable and loyal relationship with the brand. This kind of stickiness will only be achieved if everyone starts to implement such practices” Ramachandran said.
Returns from Mahindra’s endeavours in the FaaS space are not likely to bear substantial fruit for another 3-5 years, according to Ramachandran. Yet staying in the segment for a long time, allows them to have enough time and experience to iterate and optimise their services.
“For instance our work in smart fertilisation, we have been able to offer a certain quality of services since we have been in this space (smart fertilisation) for almost four years and therefore we’re able to optimise, frugality costs, etc.,” he said.
For the next five years, Mahindra’s ambitions in the farm equipment space are to grow their farm equipment (non-tractor) business tenfold by 2027, introduce 15 new products and grow market share and industry.
As far as Mahindra’s tractor business, the last three years have been really good for the tractor business according to Ramachandran. Growing 27 per cent in FY20 and high single digits in FY21. With three back-to-back good monsoons, the trend is likely to continue for the 2022 fiscal year but Ramachandran anticipates the growth going down to a 7 per cent annual growth soon.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...