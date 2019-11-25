MMTC places order for 6,090 tonnes of onion from Egypt

State-owned MMTC has placed order for importing 6,090 tonnes of onion from Egypt and the consignment will be available in India for sale from early next month, an official statement said on Monday.

The first-ever onion consignment since the onion shortage flared up on account of severe crop damage due to heavy rains is expected to land at Nhava Sheva (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust) in Mumbai. Department of Consumer Affairs Secretary AK Srivastava said the imported onions will be available at ₹52-55 a kg ex-Mumbai and at ₹60 a kg at Delhi.

On Monday, Mother Dairy’s fresh fruits and vegetables outlets in the capital were retailing the kitchen staple at ₹69/kg. State governments may take the stock from the location on their own or get transportation facilitated by Nafed, he said.

The total demand received so far from various States — including Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, Sikkim and West Bengal — for December first week is 2,265 tonnes. Nafed will be the nodal agent for supplying in Delhi.