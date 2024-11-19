Researchers at the University of Southampton have designed a mobile app to help small-scale fishing communities in Kerala, navigate the challenges of diminishing fish stocks and climate change.

The app, according to a press release, connects fishers, enabling them to share real-time information about fish locations, sea conditions, and catch details, ultimately optimising fishing trips and promoting sustainable practices.

Fishers in Kerala face numerous pressures, including climate change affecting resource availability, habitat degradation, marine pollution and enforcement issues. The new app addresses these challenges by fostering collaboration within fishing groups, the release said.

When a boat locates fish, its GPS location is shared via the app, saving other fishers’ time and fuel. The app also encourages photo sharing to document sea conditions and catches, providing valuable data for researchers to understand the local marine environment and inform policy development.

Policy recommendations

“Along with our Indian partners, we’ve researched the issues facing Kerala’s fishing communities over the past decade and the impact of climate change and biodiversity loss,” said Bindi Shah, Associate Professor in Sociology at the University of Southampton. “This app empowers these marginalized communities with accessible tools to mitigate some of these challenges.”

The research team, which includes experts from the University of Southampton, University of Exeter, University of Newcastle, and the ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology in Kerala, has also developed policy recommendations for local government. These recommendations address critical issues such as extreme weather events, marine mammal interactions, competitive disadvantages, infrastructure needs, and mangrove loss. The brief suggests practical and financial support for fishers, including compensation mechanisms, incentives for marine litter collection, and mangrove replanting projects.

The app is currently being refined after successful trials with fishing communities in Kerala and will soon be rolled out for wider use in the region.