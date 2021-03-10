Models undecided on La Nina staying on

Climate forecasters have predictably run into the ‘spring barrier’ when models have a harder time making accurate forecasts during this time of the year, spawning in the process varying outlooks on the projected change in the sea-surface temperature (SST) patterns in the Equatorial East Pacific.

Most of the leading models have hinted at a weakening of the prevailing La Nina conditions and return to ‘neutral’ conditions (neither La Nina nor alter ego El Nino) by the summer, but the North American Multi-Model Ensemble (NMME) project seems to have created a ripple thanks to its latest projections.

La Nina ‘shadow’ may stay

It says it would not be surprised to see La Nina-like conditions in the East Equatorial Pacific persist for much of the current year (2021), even indicating a possible re-strengthening of the event toward the end of the year. It could even be a La Nina ‘Modoki’ (meaning a La Nina, but not quite the classical one).

The word ending with ‘Modoki’ (Japanese) represents a word that isn’t as qualified (similar but different). During a La Nina Modoki event, a colder central Pacific is flanked by a warmer eastern and western Pacific. Classical La Nina has warmer waters over the western Pacific; El Nino is the exact opposite.

Second ‘flavour’ evolves

Climate researchers say that since the 1980s, classical El Nino and La Nina events have become rare and a second ‘flavour’ in the form of ‘Modoki’ has evolved and become more prevalent. Both El Nino and La Nina Modoki events can occur when tropical ocean indices do not achieve thresholds of a canonical El Nino or La Nina event.

India must watch any ‘messing up’ of the classical La Nina in this manner with caution, they warn. Changes in the spatial pattern within the tropical Pacific have not been the best advertisement for a good South-West monsoon, while a classical La Nina mostly has mostly been, as was the case last year.

But here, too, the NMME springs a surprise by suggesting that August-September this year (the last two full months of the South-West monsoon in India) might witness above-normal rainfall for most of the country. The APEC Climate Center, Busan, South Korea, has already forecast an above-normal June-August this year.